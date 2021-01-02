Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Tops $134.19

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $5,551.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Apple token can now be bought for approximately $134.19 or 0.00436368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00029599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00124015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.78 or 0.00535838 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00149111 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00286666 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00018493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00047414 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 36,592 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

