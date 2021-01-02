Mirrored ProShares VIX Trading Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be purchased for $14.47 or 0.00047046 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $15,606.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00029599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00124015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.78 or 0.00535838 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00149111 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00286666 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00018493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00047414 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 162,978 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

