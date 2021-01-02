Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Price Tops $704.43 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Mirrored Tesla token can currently be purchased for about $704.43 or 0.02122436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $912.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00027794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00114238 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00159932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.73 or 0.00493304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00265668 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018153 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 6,324 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance

Mirrored Tesla Token Trading

Mirrored Tesla can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

