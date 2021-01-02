MixMarvel Tops 1-Day Volume of $189,077.00 (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One MixMarvel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, Hotbit, Bithumb Global and BitMax. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $6.84 million and $189,077.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MixMarvel has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MixMarvel Token Profile

MIX is a token. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,597,317,800 tokens. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com

MixMarvel Token Trading

MixMarvel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, Bithumb Global, Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.

