MonaCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.32 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. MonaCoin has a market cap of $89.27 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00004348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcoin (XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000531 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

