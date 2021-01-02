MoonSwap Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $47.00 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $47.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.42 or 0.00417489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 11,774,878 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,752,125 tokens. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

MoonSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.