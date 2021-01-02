Multiplier Price Hits $0.0245 on Major Exchanges (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $63,839.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Multiplier token can currently be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00027231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00112108 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00156950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00485455 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00260854 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018045 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003263 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 412,532,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,097,623 tokens. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

Multiplier Token Trading

Multiplier can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

