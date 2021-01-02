Native Utility Token (NUT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $176.00

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Native Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $23.23 or 0.00072888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Native Utility Token has a total market cap of $22.83 million and approximately $176.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Native Utility Token has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00028813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00119503 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00167303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.00509224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00276669 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018413 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003281 BTC.

About Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token was first traded on February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. The official message board for Native Utility Token is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . Native Utility Token’s official website is eosdt.com

Buying and Selling Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Native Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Native Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Native Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

