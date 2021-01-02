Neblio Price Tops $0.67 on Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 70.5% against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $11.33 million and $565,949.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00018076 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007228 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003746 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,285,070 coins and its circulating supply is 16,863,317 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

