New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Declares Dividend of $0.10

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) announced a dividend on Friday, January 1st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th.

NYC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 54,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,880. New York City REIT has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NYC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of New York City REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

