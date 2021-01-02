Nexo (NEXO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.14 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Nexo has a market capitalization of $335.35 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo token can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001915 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Bancor Network, YoBit and Hotbit. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00028776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00121097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.81 or 0.00523821 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00145603 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00281530 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018220 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Fatbtc, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Bitbns, Stocks.Exchange, Allbit, YoBit, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

