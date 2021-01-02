Nexo (NEXO) Price Tops $0.67

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Nexo has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $376.65 million and approximately $15.29 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Fatbtc, Bancor Network and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nexo

Nexo’s genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Stocks.Exchange, Allbit, Mercatox, YoBit, HitBTC, Fatbtc, Bitbns, Bancor Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

