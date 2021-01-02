NEXT (NET) Market Cap Tops $12.21 Million

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One NEXT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 58% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $12.21 million and approximately $48,174.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.01 or 0.00415810 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000209 BTC.

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET

NEXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

