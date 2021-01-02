Nexus (NXS) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Nexus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000625 BTC on major exchanges. Nexus has a market cap of $13.53 million and $100,353.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nexus has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,335,078 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

