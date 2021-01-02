NIX (NIX) Price Tops $0.0456

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One NIX coin can now be bought for $0.0456 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $10.39, $51.55 and $20.33. During the last seven days, NIX has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. NIX has a market cap of $2.21 million and $65,105.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,495.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $766.82 or 0.02434673 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.60 or 0.00427346 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $353.65 or 0.01122843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.36 or 0.00448830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 97.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00018246 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00181390 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,428,458 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

