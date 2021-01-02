nOS Tops One Day Volume of $4,230.00 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS token can now be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00027794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00114238 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00159932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.73 or 0.00493304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00265668 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018153 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003264 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The official website for nOS is nos.io

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

