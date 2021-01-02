Oasis Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.33 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $61.77 million and $2.33 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00124881 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.75 or 0.00433646 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00030643 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012128 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

ROSE is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project . Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org

Oasis Network Coin Trading

Oasis Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.