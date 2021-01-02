OAX (OAX) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 29% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, OAX has traded up 47.1% against the dollar. OAX has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and $1.90 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00037863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.68 or 0.00266739 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015433 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00025646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.04 or 0.01908989 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

