Observer (OBSR) Market Cap Achieves $8.38 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Observer has a total market capitalization of $8.38 million and approximately $299,430.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Observer has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Observer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00028231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00119950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00167929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.37 or 0.00511349 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00279239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00018358 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003258 BTC.

About Observer

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

