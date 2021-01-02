ODEM Market Capitalization Achieves $4.59 Million (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. ODEM has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and $360.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODEM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00036672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00257292 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015083 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00025007 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.83 or 0.01971874 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM (CRYPTO:ODE) is a token. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official website is odem.io . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.