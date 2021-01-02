ODUWA Price Reaches $0.33 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $15,524.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ODUWA has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,592.27 or 1.00187156 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006685 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017212 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00011555 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00039027 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

