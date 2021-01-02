Offshift (XFT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.74 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Offshift has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $1.74 million and $40,452.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,756.42 or 0.99852897 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016038 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00010672 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00038309 BTC.

Offshift Token Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

Buying and Selling Offshift

Offshift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

