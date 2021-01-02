Orbitcoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,427.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $462,949.10 and $4,427.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,005.89 or 1.00418158 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00024858 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017065 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.63 or 0.00274948 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.00 or 0.00432960 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00145096 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001893 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00045510 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

