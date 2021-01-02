Orient Walt (HTDF) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00028090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00120280 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00168390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.00513777 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00279923 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00018570 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,999,962 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

