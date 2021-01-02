Origin Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.46 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.91 million and $11.46 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00037775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.73 or 0.00266858 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015487 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00025429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.65 or 0.01898133 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,543,749 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

