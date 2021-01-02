Orion Protocol Price Tops $2.19 (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $36.31 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orion Protocol token can currently be bought for about $2.19 or 0.00007008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00028776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00121097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.81 or 0.00523821 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00145603 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00281530 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018220 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,570,000 tokens. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

