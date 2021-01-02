Ormeus Cash Market Capitalization Hits $3.12 Million (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ormeus Cash has a market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $145,148.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.46 or 0.00409556 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

