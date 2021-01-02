OST Hits 1-Day Volume of $31.20 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. OST has a total market capitalization of $12.71 million and $31.20 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OST has traded 50.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OST Token Profile

OST is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. OST’s official website is ost.com . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

