Pamp Network Achieves Market Cap of $7,618.45 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Pamp Network token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pamp Network has a market cap of $7,618.45 and $118,439.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pamp Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00037893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.14 or 0.00272274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015909 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00026837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $608.87 or 0.01947071 BTC.

Pamp Network Profile

Pamp Network (PAMP) is a token. It was first traded on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network

Pamp Network Token Trading

Pamp Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pamp Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pamp Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.