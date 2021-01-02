Pamp Network (PAMP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $123,664.00

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pamp Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Pamp Network has a market cap of $7,974.03 and approximately $123,664.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pamp Network Profile

PAMP is a token. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

Pamp Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

