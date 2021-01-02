PANTHEON X Achieves Market Capitalization of $619,809.91 (XPN)

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One PANTHEON X token can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. PANTHEON X has a market cap of $619,809.91 and approximately $22,879.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PANTHEON X has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00027794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00114238 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00159932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.73 or 0.00493304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00265668 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018153 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003264 BTC.

PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,315,945 tokens. PANTHEON X’s official website is pantheonx.io

