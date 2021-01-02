Particl (PART) Achieves Market Cap of $6.27 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Particl has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and $12,514.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000531 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,742,326 coins and its circulating supply is 9,708,314 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.