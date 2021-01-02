Particl Reaches Market Cap of $6.27 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Particl has a total market cap of $6.27 million and approximately $12,514.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Particl has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000531 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,742,326 coins and its circulating supply is 9,708,314 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

