PAYCENT (PYN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. PAYCENT has a market cap of $103,830.53 and approximately $5.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 40.3% against the US dollar. One PAYCENT token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00027794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00114238 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00159932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.73 or 0.00493304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00265668 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018153 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003264 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

