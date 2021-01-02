Paypex (PAYX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11,485.46

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded down 52.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Paypex token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Paypex has a market capitalization of $11,485.46 and approximately $141.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Paypex has traded 308.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00029242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00122221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.15 or 0.00528653 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00146954 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00281842 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018363 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003284 BTC.

About Paypex

Paypex’s launch date was October 21st, 2017. Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,998,018 tokens. Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paypex is paypex.org . The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex

Paypex Token Trading

Paypex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paypex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paypex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paypex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

