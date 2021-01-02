PCHAIN 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $110,565.00 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, Bilaxy and DDEX. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and $110,565.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00038866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.00280222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00016418 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $594.12 or 0.01931998 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,761,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 799,037,905 tokens. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, DDEX, Hotbit and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

