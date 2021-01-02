Phantasma (SOUL) Trading 17.9% Lower This Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, Phantasma has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, Bitbns and Gate.io. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $253,072.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,592.27 or 1.00187156 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006685 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017212 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00011555 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00039027 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

