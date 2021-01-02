Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

In other Phreesia news, Director Cheryl Pegus sold 22,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,269,127.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 24,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,394,451.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,968.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,212,631. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,301,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,486,000 after acquiring an additional 623,237 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 50.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,469,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,224,000 after acquiring an additional 491,174 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 2,174.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 512,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,470,000 after acquiring an additional 490,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,670,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PHR opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

