Pinkcoin Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $8,322.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00024951 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00275779 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00047551 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001870 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 115% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.56 or 0.01211218 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001886 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 449,234,958 coins and its circulating supply is 423,974,522 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

