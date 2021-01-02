Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $35.70 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000635 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00027797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00116752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00163452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.08 or 0.00502263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00271550 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018355 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 173,140,983 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

