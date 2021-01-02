PIVX Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, PIVX has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a market cap of $20.62 million and approximately $651,697.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 64,983,503 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

