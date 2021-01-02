PlayFuel Price Down 15.8% This Week (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One PlayFuel token can currently be bought for $0.0371 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $18.56 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00036672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00257292 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015083 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00025007 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $642.83 or 0.01971874 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

PlayFuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

