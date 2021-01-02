Playkey (PKT) Achieves Market Cap of $156,484.52

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Playkey has traded up 73.5% against the dollar. One Playkey token can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market cap of $156,484.52 and approximately $45,835.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00268984 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00025856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $602.79 or 0.01910113 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,061,944 tokens. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.