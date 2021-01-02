Polkadot (DOT) Trading 72.9% Higher Over Last Week

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for about $9.21 or 0.00027231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a total market cap of $8.25 billion and $2.81 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded up 72.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00112108 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00156950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00485455 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00260854 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018045 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003263 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017228 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s total supply is 1,030,389,949 coins and its circulating supply is 896,338,386 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network

