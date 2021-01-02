Primas Price Tops $0.0127 on Top Exchanges (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Primas has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a total market cap of $669,237.05 and $1.86 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas token can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Primas Token Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

