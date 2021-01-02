Primecoin Price Tops $0.0621 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Primecoin has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $2.15 million and $13,619.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,601,557 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars.

