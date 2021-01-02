PRiVCY 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One PRiVCY coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. In the last week, PRiVCY has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. PRiVCY has a total market cap of $21,022.45 and $2.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00059689 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRIV is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

