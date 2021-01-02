ProxyNode Price Down 6.2% This Week (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $44,661.04 and approximately $1.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00025377 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00286477 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00042748 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.49 or 0.01224366 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002085 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 178,626,783 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.