Qcash (QC) One Day Volume Tops $787.97 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Qcash token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a market capitalization of $71.10 million and approximately $787.97 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00029242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00122221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.15 or 0.00528653 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00146954 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00281842 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018363 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Qcash Token Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

Qcash Token Trading

Qcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

