Quantstamp (QSP) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $19.68 million and approximately $381,617.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00038465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.85 or 0.00274813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016113 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00027144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.65 or 0.01941916 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

QSP is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

